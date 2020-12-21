Ballyglunin train atation selected as a high speed broadband connection point

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Ballyglunin Train Station has been selected as a High Speed Broadband Connection Point for the region.

It comes as the Ballyglunin Community Development Company applied to the Department of Rural Community Development and Galway County Council to become one of 319 new internet hotspots nationwide.

The infrastructure, which is scheduled for installation early in the new year, will provide 150Mb high speed, fibre broadband access to the local community.

This will enable people living in the area to go to the Ballyglunin Train Station and access broadband for daily use including remote working and general internet access.

Chair of the area development committee Mark Gibson says the infrastructure is a major boost for Ballyglunin.