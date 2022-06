Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballygar GP says he hasn’t been able to take a family holiday since 2019 due to a chronic lack of GP cover.

Dr. Martin Daly says it’s almost impossible to get young doctors into practices in rural areas and it does not bode well for the future.

It comes as the World Rural Health Conference gets underway in Limerick today – but Dr. Daly cannot attend as he cannot find cover.

Dr. Daly says the future is bleak for GP services in rural towns and villages.