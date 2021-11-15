Ballygar GP says something now has to be done in response to the escalating number of Covid 19 cases.

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A Galway GP says it’s clear that something now has to be done in response to the escalating number of Covid 19 cases.

Former President of the Irish Medical Organisation Dr Martin Daly says he believes that the latest wave of cases started with society opening up and this is now causing devastation in our health services.

The Ballygar doctor says his practice is seeing a large volume of children presenting with respiratory illnesses which in turn is causing a logistical problem for the health service.

Dr Martin Daly says that the number of children presenting is a real cause for concern right now.