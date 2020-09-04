Ballygar GP says patients referred for Covid test have responsibility to attend, as figures show 1 in 4 are not turning up

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballygar GP and former President of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr.Martin Daly says it’s incumbent that patients who are referred for a Covid-19 test attend their appointment.

It comes as the HSE revealed up to a quarter of those referred by GPs weren’t turning up to their appointments at some of its centres.

The Irish Patients’ Association says health officials need to urgently investigate why so many people aren’t attending their tests and has questioned whether it’s a systemic failure.

Meanwhile, Dr Daly from Ballygar says referred patients must recognise their personal responsibility.

