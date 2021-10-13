Ballygar GP says doctors have no timeline for budget announcement of free GP care for 6 and 7 year olds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway GP says doctors have not been given a time frame or details on plans to provide free GP care for 6 and 7 year olds across the county.

As part of Budget 2022, free GP care has been extended to children aged 6 and 7 with the intention to extend it up to the age of 12.

Yesterday’s announcement contained no details of when the extension of free medical care for children in this age group will begin.

According to the Irish Medical Organisation, GPs will struggle to offer same-day appointments or allow new patients to join their client list, due to changes in the budget.

Former president of the IMO and Ballygar GP Dr Martin Daly says doctors have not been told how the Government plans to make this happen…