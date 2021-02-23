Ballygar GP practice significantly damaged following fire

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Arrangements are being made to proceed with the COVID-19 vaccine programme in Ballygar after the local GP surgery has been significantly damaged by a fire.

Emergency services were called to the building shortly after 7.30am after smoke was seen coming from the roof.

It’s understood the fire took hold in the front building which has been significantly damaged by the blaze with the back building structurally intact but smoke damaged.

The fire has since been brought under control and nobody was injured in the incident.

Vaccination at the Ballygar facility was due to begin later this week for the over-85s, with over 100 in the age cohort in the area due to receive the inoculation.

However, arrangements are now being made to use a nearby nursing home building to facilitate the vaccinations on Saturday.

Vaccine supplies were due to arrive at the practice on Thursday and were not lost in the fire.

Dr. Martin Daly says an emergency number is available for patients who require medical assistance and can be reached on 087 3610079.