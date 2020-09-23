Ballygar GP makes appeal to GAA following concerns over celebration gatherings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballygar GP has appealed to the GAA to show leadership in a bid to encourage supporters and fans to celebrate following matches in a manner that adheres to COVID 19 public health guidelines.

Dr. Martin Daly has joined HSE officials to warn that the virus is again growing exponentially in the community.

In the season of county finals and semi finals, he has raised concerns over non adherence to physical distancing in areas such as pitch invasions, hugging and celebrations post match in pubs.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, the GP stressed he is not critical of the GAA but has asked the body to lead in delivering the message on the importance of avoiding further spread of the virus.

He has urged local GAA leaders who have been focused on running games very safely to also ensure celebrations are being held in a safe manner….