Ballygar GP appeals to public to stop ‘second guessing’ HSE guidelines

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Ballygar GP is appealing to the public to stop ‘second guessing’ the HSE as it works to contain or slow the spread of Covid 19.

Dr. Martin Daly says many people over the weekend – including in his own community – clearly did not understand the gravity of the situation, when they continued to actively socialise in large numbers.

However, he’s warning the most vulnerable in our society are being put in grave danger by such actions and it’s now time for people to work together in the best interest of the community.

Dr Daly says tackling Coronavirus is like fighting a war – and everyone needs to follow the advice laid down by our health professionals: