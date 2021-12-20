Ballybrit walk-in vaccine centre extends opening hours to 6pm for over 40s

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway racecourse COVID-19 booster walk-in clinic has extended its opening hours this week.

The Ballybrit base was due to operate until 2.30pm today, tomorrow Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but will now remain open from 8.30am until 6pm.

On Christmas eve on Friday, the clinic will operate from 8.30am until 12.30pm.

Over 10 thousand booster vaccines were administered at centres across the Saolta Hospital Group over the weekend.

Frank Harburn who heads up the Regional Vaccination Programme at Saolta told Galway Talks while there have been some queues, these have been easing off later in the day.

The following walk-in clinics are taking place in the Ballybrit Vaccination Centre this week for anyone aged 40 and over who is eligible for a booster vaccine. There is no appointment needed:

Ballybrit Vaccination Centre, Galway

· Monday 20 December – 8.30am to 6pm

· Tuesday 21 December – 8.30am to 6pm

· Wednesday 22 December – 8.30am to 6pm

· Thursday 23 December – 8.30am to 6pm

· Friday 24 December – 8.30am to 12.30pm