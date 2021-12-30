Ballybrit Vaccination Centre to stay open during the New Year’s holidays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ballybrit Vaccination Centre is to stay open during the New Year’s holidays on Saturday New year’s Day, Sunday and bank holiday Monday

The booster walk-in clinics will be available for those aged 30 and older and for health-care workers while dose 1 and 2 walk-ins will also be available.

The operating hours for the next few days include today until 7pm, tomorrow New Year’s Eve noon to 4.30pm, Saturday New Year’s Day 9.30am to 7pm, Sunday 8.30am to 7pm, Bank Holiday Monday 8.30am to 1.30pm and Tuesday 1.30pm to 7pm

The Galway vaccination centre is also running scheduled appointment clinics and anyone who receives an invitation by text is asked to come to the appointment if possible or reply to the text message to reschedule.

There is a separate queue at Ballybrit Racecourse for people with scheduled and booked appointments and this queue is prioritised.

The HSE is reminding the public that from Monday week, January 10th, booster doses will be open to all remaining age groups.