Ballybrit Vaccination Centre resumes full day programme today

Galway Bay FM News – The Ballybrit Vaccination Centre has resumed a full day programme today after the Christmas break

The centre will offer booster walk-in clinics, for 40 years and older and healthcare workers all day today and tomorrow, and also doses 1 and 2 as required

On Wednesday and Thursday the over 30s will be added to the list of eligible candidates for the first time

Today and tomorrow the over 40s boosters are from 8.30am to 5pm while healthcare boosters and doses 1 and 2 will be provided up to 7pm.

