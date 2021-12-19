Ballybrit Vaccination Centre reporting a two hour wait as walk in booster clinic opens for over 40’s

Note: if you are in Ballybrit and have been waiting for a vaccination – Contact the Newsroom on 091-770077

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Members of the public who are hoping to get their booster for those aged 40 and over have been advised to come back later as there is currently a delay of over two hours at the vaccination centre in Ballybrit.

The Walk-in clinic for boosters only opened to people aged 40-49 this morning and is open today until 2.30 this afternoon and will remain open up to Christmas eve.

The Opening hours for the Vaccination centre are as follows…

Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older

Sunday 19 December, 8.30am to 2pm

Monday 20 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Tuesday 21 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Wednesday 22 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Thursday 23 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Friday 24 December, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Booster walk-ins for healthcare workers

Monday 20 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Tuesday 21 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Wednesday 22 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Thursday 23 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Friday 24 December, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics

Monday 20 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Tuesday 21 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Wednesday 22 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Thursday 23 December, 8.30am to 2.30pm

Friday 24 December, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Queueing times

For the most up to date queueing times see HSE Twitter

Nationally

Long queues have formed at major vaccine centres this morning, with some now at capacity for the day and turning people away.

23 clinics across Ireland are taking people in the 40-49 age group for booster jabs without an appointment this morning for the first time.

The HSE has redeployed staff from other areas of the health service to maximise capacity at clinics.

But the pressure of high demand for boosters is showing clearly already today.

In Dublin, the clinic at the National Show Centre in Swords closed its gates at half eight this morning — just 15 minutes after it opened.

There’s a similar wait at the Shoreline clinic in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

In Co Meath, the clinic at Simonstown GAA grounds in Navan has a two-hour line — and people are being urged to come back after 1 o’clock.

The queue at City Hall, the main clinic in Cork City, is said to be lengthy, but moving well with just a 20-minute wait.