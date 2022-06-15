Ballybrit Racecourse to become main vaccination centre for western region

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The HSE has announced that the vaccination centre at Ballybrit is to become the main COVID-19 vaccination centre for the western region.

It’s as plans are underway to centralise services nationwide due to a large reduction in the numbers of people presenting for vaccination.

The vaccination centre at Ballybrit Racecourse will remain open, while the Mayo vaccination centre at Breaffy House Resort will cease operation next week.

GP and pharmacies will continue to provide vaccination while the HSE says pop-up teams will be available to support particular locations if access to vaccination becomes a challenge.