Ballybane hosts key seminar on youth volunteerism

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A key seminar on youth volunteerism is being held in Ballybane today

Irish Rural Link is hosting the event in the Sccul Enterprise Centre

It’s entitled ‘Youth and Student Volunteerism for Charities and Social Enterprises’

The project works with young people who are not in employment, education or training

It aims to open opportunities for the young people with volunteer programmes initially and to go on to civil society organisations

The range of speakers includes Brendan Mulry EU Projects Officer, Irish Rural Link; Dr. Lorraine Tansey, Student Volunteering Coordinator, University of Galway; and Denis O’Brien, Volunteer Development Manager, Foróige