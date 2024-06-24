Galway Bay FM

24 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Ballybane drops to bottom of IBAL litter rankings

Share story:
Ballybane drops to bottom of IBAL litter rankings

Ballybane has dropped to the bottom of the IBAL litter rankings, falling by ten spots and being labelled ‘littered’

An Taisce noted the levels of dumping at Ballybane Industrial Estate were high, and cited more maintenance is needed in the area.

Meanwhile, Galway City Centre has maintained its ‘clean’ status and lies in 21st spot.

Westside Amenity Park, Shop Street, Dominic Street and the ATU campus have all been highlighted for their environmental efforts.

Today’s IBAL survey shows Naas is the cleanest town in the country, while Dublin city centre has seen a further deterioration and has been declared “Littered”.

Irish Business Against Litter spokesperson Conor Horgan says the Deposit Return Scheme has made a real impact on cleaning up certain areas:

Share story:

Galway city house prices rise by more than 12% in a year

House prices in Galway city have risen by 12 percent compared to this time last year, according to the latest Daft.ie report. In the county, prices were t...

Minister of State Alan Dillon launches new EnergyCloud project in Galway

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Minister Alan Dillon has launched a new EnergyCloud project in Galway. The i...

Galway Ability West highlighted in annual HIQA report over deterioration in compliance levels

Ability West in Galway has been negatively highlighted in HIQA’s annual report. The provider, alongside two others in Mayo and Cork, has been identi...

Four Galway researchers recognised as best in the country

Four local researchers have claimed top honours at this year’s Lero Research Awards, claiming their share of €1.3m in funding. Dr Ciarán Eising, ...