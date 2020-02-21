Ballindereen man dies following cycling accident in Thailand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballindereen man has died following a cycling accident in Thailand.

John Martyn – who was aged in his early forties – is believed to have collided with a vehicle while cycling in mountainous terrain earlier this month.

It’s understood he had been teaching in China, but was on an extended holiday in Thailand at the time of the accident.

It’s believed Mr. Martyn was not carrying identification at the time of his death, which lead to a delay in establishing his identity.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.