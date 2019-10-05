Ballindereen locals voice concerns over pollution at Tarra Pier

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Locals in Ballindereen have voiced concerns over pollution from a damaged cargo ship at Tarrea Pier.

The ship in question is a fifty year old Panamanian registered vessel

which has been detained by the Marine Survey Office.

Locals are complaining that the ship is leaking oil into the bay and is affecting the use of the harbour by local fishermen.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is liasing with the Department of Transport to have the Ship removed.

Minister Cannon says Tarrea Pier is not suitable for housing this type of vessel.