Ballinasloe’s Dunlo recreational track to reopen tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Dunlo recreational track is set reopen to the public from tomorrow.

The Ballinasloe running facility has been closed for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 6-lane, 400m oval track has 8 100m sprint lanes and is open from 10am to 8pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Roscommon Galway Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane says special thanks must go to workers on the Tús Scheme for keeping the local amenity in such good condition over the latest lockdown.

The Sinn Fein Deputy says the reopening is very welcome news for people in Ballinasloe and the surrounding areas.