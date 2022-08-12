Ballinasloe woman criticises distressing 4-hour ambulance wait

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe woman is highlighting delays in ambulance services after her elderly mother was left waiting 4 hours.

Sharon Curley explained how her 79 year old mother fell ill at her home in Ballinasloe and required an ambulance as they were advised not to move her.

Sharon’s daughter rang the ambulance at 11pm, and one which had to come from Roscommon, did not arrive until 3am, despite the house only being a couple minutes drive from Portiuncula hospital.

Sharon Curley, does not blame the ambulance personnel and staff, but described the ordeal as distressing: