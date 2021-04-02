Ballinasloe Walk In Covid 19 Test Centre Proves Popular On Opening Day

print

The operational timeframe of the new pop-up walk-in Covid-19 testing centre which opened in Ballinasloe this morning has been extended by the HSE.

The centre at the Town Hall Car Park was due to be open for just three days, but the HSE has announced today that it will now operate for an additional two days and will stay open until Tuesday.

The Ballinasloe centre is one of four new such centres nationally opening today aimed at catching asymptomatic infections of the disease, with those without any symptoms encouraged to attend.

People who are over 16 years of age, living within 15 kilometres of Ballinasloe can attend the local centre from 11am to 7pm without a referral from a GP.

Around 14,000 people were tested at similar centres over the past week with a positivity rate of around 3 percent.