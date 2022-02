Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A Ballinasloe victim of sexual abuse says she takes a serious amount of comfort from the fact the DPP is appealing the sentence handed down to her father.

Aimee Foley spoke out when she was 18 and reported the abuse to gardai.

He father Michael O’Donoghue – of Colmanstown – pleaded guilty to raping and abusing his daughter.

He was jailed for 5 years last year.

Aimee says it’s important to her that the DPP appeals the sentence.