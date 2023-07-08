Ballinasloe to host Significant Public Meeting tomorrow to discuss controversial Nature Restoration Laws

A public meeting will take place in Ballinasloe tomorrow afternoon that will discuss the controversial Nature Restoration Laws proposed by the EU.

The meeting, in the Shearwater Hotel at 1pm, is being hosted by Independent TDs Michael Fitzmaurice, Marian Harkin and Michael McNamara and will also focus on the aspect of land rewetting.

All Ireland’s MEPs have also been invited and a legal expert will be present to provide a legal opinion on the proposed laws.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice spoke to John Mulligan about tomorrow’s meeting and first outlined what will be discussed.