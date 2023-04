Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been widespread condemnation of footage online appearing to show a landlord using what looks like a circular saw to get into his tenant’s home in Ballinasloe.

Gardaí say they’re aware of the video and have confirmed to Galway Bay fm news that enquiries are ongoing

The incident is believed to have happened on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Muhammad Raheel lives in the house with his family and explains what happened