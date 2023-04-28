Ballinasloe student using national platform to campaign for education equity for people with hidden disabilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe student is using her national platform to campaign for equity in the education system for people with disabilities.

Saidhbhe Concannon is a fifth year student, and Student Council President at Ard Scoil Mhuire.

She was elected a regional officer for Galway/Roscommon for the Irish Second-Level Students Union, which is a democratic representative body for students.

Saidhbhe says the education system does not facilitate for those with a disability that is not physically evident: