Ballinasloe student creates award winning natural hair straightener

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 13 year old student from Ardscoil Mhuire in Ballinasloe has been recognised for creating an innovative hair straightener.

Erin Godswill’s project came second in the science category of the national competition, Teen Turn’s Scifest.

The natural product, which resembles a hair mask, aims to straighten hair without any chemical treatment.

Ard Scoil Mhuire entered 6 projects, with one also entered from Presentation College Headford.

Erin explains how she developed the hair straightening mask.