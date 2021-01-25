Ballinasloe Senator to host online meeting on new funds for farmers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe Senator Aisling Dolan will this week host an online webinar with information on new funds available to farmers.

Also in attendance will be Minister of State for Research and Development, Farm Safety and new Market Development, Deputy Martin Heydon.

The event will focus on a number of topics, including the Accelerated Capital Allowance, Brexit, the extension of certain farm schemes and farm safety.

The hour-long free webinar will take place via Zoom tomorrow Tuesday January 26th at 7pm.