People could save up to 2-thousand-euro a year by switching providers, according to a Ballinasloe Senator.

Senator Aisling Dolan and her Fine Gael colleague Senator Garret Ahearn say they’ve found substantial savings can be made on electricity, phone, broadband, health and motor insurance.

They are urging the public to put some time aside to do some online research and discover potential savings.

Senator Dolan says it pays to spend the time on shopping around.