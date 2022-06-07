Ballinasloe selected as one of 14 communities to benefit from social exclusion fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is one of the areas set be benefit from a new €2 million fund to support 14 communities throughout the country experiencing social exclusion and disadvantage.

The ‘Empowering Communities Programme’ aims to empower local communities to craft their own response to area-based poverty, social exclusion, and the resulting consequences.

The funding aims to facilitate and support the employment of a community engagement worker in Ballinasloe to work with people experiencing disadvantage.

It follows an application from Galway Rural Development Company to use a community development approach to address social exclusion, as well as the impacts of poverty and disadvantage.

CEO of Galway Rural Development Steve Dolan said this is both a timely and necessary intervention.

He spoke to our reporter Antoinette Giblin: