Ballinasloe secures representation on County Joint Policing Committee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe has now secured representation on the County Joint Policing Committee.

The JPC is a forum that brings together senior Gardaí with local councillors, TDs and community stakeholders to discuss policing and crime issues across Galway.

But until now, Ballinasloe was the only district in the county that didn’t have a representative.

That’s now been rectified, with the appointment of Councillor Declan Geraghty this week.

Councillor Geraghty says it’s vital that all areas have a voice.