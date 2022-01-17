Ballinasloe secondary school leads lunchtime protest in call for hybrid leaving cert for class of 2022

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Students at a rural Galway secondary school have held a lunchtime protest, calling on the Government to reconsider a hybrid leaving cert model for the class of 2022.

38 final year students at St. Cuan’s College, Castleblakeney used their 40 minute lunch break to highlight the level of student unease about the return of the old model proposed for the upcoming State exams in June.

The student body has called on local TDs and Councillors to support their call and bring it to Government for further consideration.

Head Girl at the school Aoife Gormley told Galway Bay FM news there are huge levels of anxiety among the student population who just want the choice to either sit the traditional exam cycle or opt for a predicted grades system