Ballinasloe secondary school leads lunchtime protest in call for hybrid leaving cert for class of 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at a rural Ballinasloe secondary school are holding a protest this lunchtime as they call on the Government to reconsider a hybrid leaving cert model for the class of 2022.

The class of 38 final year students at St. Cuan’s College, Castleblakney used their 40 minute lunch break to hold a demonstration in a bid to highlight the level of student unease about the model proposed to be used for the upcoming final State exam.

Aoife Gormley is Head Girl at the school and says the level of missed class time and absenteeism has posed a huge challenge for students over the last two year cycle.

She says students just want choice to either sit the traditional exam cycle or opt for a predicted grades system.

The student body has also invited local TDs and councillors to support their call and bring it to Government for further consideration.

Aoife Gormley told Galway Bay fm news there are huge levels of anxiety among the student population who have already suffered and sacrificed enough…

