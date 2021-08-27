Ballinasloe protest highlights lack of public transport to Portiuncula Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Protest is underway in Ballinasloe to highlight the lack of public transport serving Portiuncula Hospital.

Deputy Denis Naughten says since Bus Eireann withdrew the 20-X20 Expressway service, there’s been a major reduction in the number of buses serving the hospital.

He claims that there are now just 84 buses a week between 7.30am and 9.30pm, compared to 226 buses previously.

He disputes claims from the National Transport Authority that the CityLink 763 service is adequate to meet the transport needs of the area and cover the loss of the Bus Eireann service.

A protest is taking place outside the Emerald Ballroom in Ballinasloe this afternoon, calling for increased investment in public transport.

Speaking from the protest, Deputy Denis Naughten says the message being sent today is very simple: