12 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Ballinasloe preparing for arrival of 64 Ukrainian families

Ballinasloe preparing for arrival of 64 Ukrainian families

Preparations are underway as 64 Ukrainian families are expected to move into modular homes in Ballinasloe by Mid-August.

A pedestrian crossing has been introduced beside the modular homes under emergency legislation, to allow safe access for the population to the local amenities.

Local community groups will be encouraged to help the new arrivals integrate into the community.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons explains how increased stress on the local education and health services will be dealt with:

