Ballinasloe native to be sentenced in July for child sexual offences

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former RTÉ producer has admitted sexually assaulting and exploiting a number of children.

Ballinasloe native Kieran Creaven, of Adelaide Street in Dún Laoghaire, will be sentenced in July.

Kieran Creaven appeared before Judge Martin Nolan today via video link from prison.

When the charges were put to him, he pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting three children at an address in Ireland between May 26th and July 10th 2017.

He also admitted sexually assaulting two children in the Philippines three years beforehand and sexually exploiting another child through a Skype chat.

The 58yo also pleaded guilty to having child pornography at an unknown location in England on November 18th 2017 and at an address in Ireland two days later.

Creaven, who used to work as a sports producer for RTÉ, is currently being assessed by a psychologist ahead of his sentence hearing in July.