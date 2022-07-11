Ballinasloe mother pleads with HSE to provide life-changing medicine for daughters with cystic fibrosis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe mother is pleading with the HSE to give her two daughters affected by Cystic Fibrosis access to a scheme for life-changing medicine.

Five years ago, the HSE and Vertex struck a deal worth at least €400m to provide Kaftrio to CF patients.

However, Gráinne Uí Lúing (pron. Loo-in) from Ballinasloe, says the contract does not cover children under 12 with a rare genotype, which means her daughters Caoimhe and Fiadh are excluded.

The drugs are said to improve lung function and potentially extend lives, and Vertex is demanding millions more to include 35 affected children.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Grainne became emotional when explaining the effects the situation is having on her family: