Ballinasloe mental health facility records highest compliance rate in Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Creagh Suite mental health facility at St. Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe recorded the highest compliance rate at such centres in Galway last year.

In the latest report by the Mental Health Commission the Creagh Suite achieved a 97 percent rating for unannounced inspections.

The Wood View unit at Merlin Park Hospital recorded an 83 percent rating while the Child and Adult Mental Health Service at Merlin park achieved a rating of 77 percent.

The Adult Acute Mental Health Unit at UHG scored 70 percent.

Nationally, the Mental Health Commission has found just half of facilities using physical restraint are compliant with their code of practice.

The oversight body’s annual report released today also shows 69 percent of in-patient centres are unclean or have poor structural conditions.

Chief Executive of the Commission, John Farrelly, says too many mental health residents are being treated unfairly…