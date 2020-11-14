Ballinasloe Man Named Inspirational Hero At National Awards

A Ballinasloe man with strong ties to the town has been named an Inspirational hero at the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration awards announced yesterday.

Twenty six heroes were announced nationally with Joseph Kelly named the Galway winner.

Joseph (known to all as Joby) runs a bar in the town and is also known for his work with both Ballinasloe Town Soccer Club and Ballinasloe GAA Club.

In his nomination, it was demonstrated how he has made his community a better place with his selfless acts and inspirational deeds during the Covid-19 crisis, and how he had gone above and beyond for others.