Ballinasloe man gets ten years in prison for sexually assaulting and exploiting children.

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Ballinasloe man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for sexually assaulting and exploiting children.

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven, of Adelaide Street in Dún Laoghaire, engaged with them online and also travelled to the Philippines in 2014 where he sexually abused a young girl.

He came to Garda attention after being arrested in Leeds four years ago following a sting operation by a so-called pedophile hunter group.

Speaking outside court, Detective Superintendent Barry Walsh said gardaí work closely with other police forces to bring people like Kieran Creavan to justice: