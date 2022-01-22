Ballinasloe man faces twenty years in prison in the US following incident on flight from Dublin to New York

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Ballinasloe man, on his way to take up a job at an American Football Academy in the US, could face up to 20 years in prison for alleged “unruly behaviour” on a plane, including exposing himself to cabin crew in a row over the food.

Sky News are reporting that Shane McInerney, who is 29, is said to have caused “numerous disturbances” on the Delta Airlines flight from Dublin to John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York.

Reports suggest he was flying to the US to take a job teaching football at an academy in Daytona, Florida.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the 7th of January and McInerney appeared before a judge in New York a week later and was charged with “intentionally assaulting and intimidating a member of a flight crew”, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Friday.

It said the suspect repeatedly refused to wear a mask, threw a beverage can and hit a passenger in the head, and “pulled down his pants and underwear and mooned a flight attendant and passengers.

A court spokesman said that if convicted of this felony charge, McInerney could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He was released on $20,000 bail as he awaits trial.