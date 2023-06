Galway Bay Fm Newsroom – Ballinasloe Library will host well-known authors Colm Tóibin and Kevin Power for a book club this Saturday.

The event is part of Colm Tóibin’s public programme in his role as Laureate for Irish Fiction.

The novel for the ‘Art of Reading’ Book Club is ‘White City’ by Kevin Power – and discussions will begin at 2:30.

Abbie McGowan from Ballinasloe Library explains the event and how you can book your spot: