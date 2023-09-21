Galway Bay FM

21 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival begins in just 10 days time

Share story:
Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival begins in just 10 days time

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The longest running Horse Fair in Europe, the Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival begins in just 10 days time

Our reporter Leah Hogarty attended the launch in the town

 

Share story:

Open day at Oranmore farm to mark Lá Fhéile Bainne on World School Milk Day

An open day is to be held at an Oranmore farm to mark Lá Fhéile Bainne on World School Milk Day this day week, Wednesday September 27 Dairy farmer Henry...

An Taisce's Ponds Project comes to Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taisce and Galway City Council are running a new Ponds project to celebrate their role as resevoirs for biodiversity. To...

Green light for high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given the green light for a high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road. The site will also hou...

Local TD says councillors have no real power because of Government mistrust

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City and County Councillors no longer have any real power because sucessive Governments have never trusted them. That’...