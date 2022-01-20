Ballinasloe group wins legal challenge preventing the operation of a waste transfer facility in the town

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Ballinasloe community group has succeeded in its latest legal action to prevent the operation of a waste transfer facility in the East Galway town.

The ‘Ballinasloe Says No’ group took legal action to prevent Galway County Council granting a permit to operate a waste transfer station at Poolboy in April 2021.

The High Court has now quashed the decision by Galway County Council to grant a permit on environmental grounds.

The group are calling on the local authority to refuse any future application for a permit or extension or renewal of planning permission for a waste transfer facility in Poolboy.

Speaking to Galway Talks earlier, PRO & Secretary of the Ballinasloe Says No campaign Senator Aisling Dolan says the group is prepared to challenge any further attempts to bring a waste transfer facility to the town.