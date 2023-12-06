Galway Bay FM

Ballinasloe Garda station one of three nationwide to trial baseball caps

Ballinasloe Garda station is one of three stations nationwide to trial wearing baseball caps

From this morning, 100 officers will wear a soft baseball cap and a ‘bump stop cap’ which offers better protection.

Last year, a new uniform was introduced for more than 13,000 members but the cap remained in place as a distinctive element of the Garda uniform”.

Now however An Garda Síochána appears to be making efforts to potentially phase out the traditional hat.

The other two stations, alongside Ballinasloe, where members of the force will start wearing them are Bantry and Terenure

They’ll then give feedback on how the caps feel and what the public think about them.

