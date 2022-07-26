Ballinasloe first location in County Galway to announce new extended opening hours under ‘My Open Library’ initiative

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Ballinasloe is the first location in County Galway to announce new extended opening hours as part of ‘My Open Library’

Under the initiative, Ballinasloe will soon offer a self- service library service between 8am and 10pm- seven days a week.

The news comes as Minister Heather Humphreys announced an investment of over €3.1 million in 46 libraries across the country.

Meanwhile, other locations in Clifden and Oranmore will also be joining this initiative.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan explains how ‘My Open Library’ works: