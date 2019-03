Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe based firm has been awarded legal costs in its case against the State Examinations Commission, the SEC, estimated to be in five figures.

The High Court has ruled that KPW Business Forms Ltd, which lost out on the tender to set up an online marking system for the 1.5m Leaving and Junior Cert exam scripts is entitled to its legal costs.