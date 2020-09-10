Ballinasloe firm Aptar commits to repaying any state grants owed as it prepares to leave East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe firm Aptar has committed to repaying any state grants owed as it prepares to leave East Galway at the end of the year.

It comes as local Senator Eugene Murphy has asked the IDA to clarify whether Aptar received any state aid grants for machinery and if so, whether these grants would need to be repaid.

Last month the manufacting firm announced it was closing its plant at Ballinasloe with the loss of 115 jobs.

Following confirmation of the closure, Aptar confirmed the plant will be closed by December, with machinery to be transferred from the Ballinasloe factory between September and November.

Fianna Fail Senator Murphy claims the company has begun moving machinery, which is understood to be worth several million euro, to France and Italy.

In a statement to Galway Bay FM news, Aptar said it is committed to fulfilling its obligations to stakeholders in the region, including the repayment of any grants that are owed.

It adds that its focus is on treating all employees with dignity and respect as it supports them through the difficult change and provides them with all possible means to help them find new employment.

Senator Murphy says further clarity is needed on the movement and cost of any machinery being moved – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…