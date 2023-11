Ballinasloe family raise €40,000 for Galway Hospice

Share story:

A Ballinasloe family has raised just under €40,000 for Galway Hospice in memory of Mary Sweeney.

The Sweeney and Creaven families from East Galway and South Roscommon organised a climb of Croagh Patrick on the 21st of October in which 150 people participated

All funds raised will be donated to Galway Hospice in Renmore