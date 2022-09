Galway Bay fm newsroom- A Ballinasloe family is celebrating its win at the LauraLynn Oscars style ceremony.

The charity, which aids families with children living with life-limiting conditions, has been hosting the glamourous event for five years.

Four-year old Aidan Kenny, who avails of LauraLynn’s services, and his family from Creagh picked up the award for Best Drama Movie.

Its theme is based on the turf cutting ban

Aidan’s mother Deirdre tells us how much the award means to them