Ballinasloe Fair Co-ordinating group officially cancel this year’s events.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Ballinasloe Fair co-ordinating group have made the decision in the interest of public health and safety to officially cancel this year’s events.

The overall co-ordinating group plan to meet at the end of the year to make plans for 2022 and to celebrate this year’s anniversary.

In a statement released this afternoon, The coordinating committee said they would like to thank the local community, sponsors and all the associations involved for their ongoing commitment and support.

They added that they looked forward to welcoming all participants and visitors to Ballinasloe Fair and festival in 2022 for the 300th anniversary.

The statement concludes by saying that no parking is permitted in the Fair Green area or its environs.