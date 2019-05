Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The last three seats in the Ballinasloe electoral area have been filled in a triple election following the 8th count.

Sitting Fine Gael councillor Peter Keaveney crossed the finish line at the Galway Lawn Tennis Club.

Independent new candidates Aisling Dolan and Declan Geraghty have also won a seat on the Galway County Council.

Declan Geraghty

Peter Keaveney